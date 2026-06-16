Giorgio Bargiani wins inaugural Altos Bartenders' Bartender for Europe’s 50 Best Bars

Giorgio Bargiani, the assistant director of mixology at the Connaught Bar in London, has been named the first winner of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award for Europe’s 50 Best Bars.

The Bartenders’ Bartender award is peer-voted by the bartenders on this year’s Europe’s 50 Best Bars list and recognises a “personality who made a significant impact in the global bar sector over the voting period and recognises their commitment to the European community in that time”.

Bargiani joined the Connaught Bar in 2014 as a barback. Over the following decade, he rose through the ranks under the mentorship of Agostino Perrone, becoming head mixologist in 2019 and later assistant director of mixology.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled by this accolade,” said Bargiani.

“It makes me feel more connected than ever to this wonderful bar community, and I could not be more grateful to all my friends and colleagues for their continuous support along the way.

“To me, this is an occasion that truly celebrates the positive influences and connections we build day after day in our industry, and I hope this remains the north star of what we strive for.”

The Altos Bartenders’ Bartender is the second of two special awards announced ahead of the live awards ceremony taking place in Amsterdam on Tuesday 30 June 2026.

“A fixture of one of London’s most prestigious hotel bars, Giorgio Bargiani is widely admired for his warmth, generosity and skill behind the bar,” said Emma Sleight, director of content and creative for Europe’s 50 Best Bars.

“Deeply respectful of his mentors and peers, he consistently champions his team and nurtures a spirit of collaboration to provide outstanding hospitality. With this commitment to consistent creativity and service-led bartending, it is no surprise Bargiani has earned the admiration of peers across the industry and makes him a natural choice for this coveted accolade.”

The countdown of the inaugural list of Europe’s 50 Best Bars 2026, sponsored by Perrier, will be broadcast live to a global audience on Tuesday 30 June through the 50 Best channel on Youtube.