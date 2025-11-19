M&S drinks head appointed as WSTA chair

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has announced the appointment of the head of beers, wines and spirits at Marks & Spencer as the new chair of its executive board.

Caroline Thompson-Hill is the first chair of the WSTA board from a multiple retailer.

“It is a privilege to be appointed chair of the WSTA board and I look forward to working with the team to deliver the best service possible to our members,” said Thompson-Hill

“I am eager to get to grips with the WSTA’s many workstreams to ensure that we prioritise effectively as we enter into a new year.

“I hope to continue to work with a board of committed and experienced leaders to bring fresh ideas and to support the WSTA’s team to help create a better trading environment for our industry.”

Thompson-Hill’s career has included stints at Diageo and Treasury Wine Estates before becoming managing director of Accolade Wines in Europe.

Last year, she took up her current position at M&S, heading up the retailer’s alcohol range.

She succeeds Mark Riley of Edrington UK after two terms as WSTA chair.

“We warmly welcome Caroline to the Chair, and feel lucky to have an informed, experienced and pragmatic drinks industry expert in the role at a vital time,” said chief executive of the WSTA, Miles Beale.

“She has a passion for the wine and spirit sector, and I know that her thoughtful approach to leadership will be a huge asset to the WSTA and its members.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Riley for being such a collegiate and effective Chair, and for his constructive and practical approach to leading the board over three challenging years.”