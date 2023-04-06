Edrington takes majority stake in Wyoming Whiskey

Edrington has announced that it has become the majority shareholder in the American whiskey brand Wyoming Whiskey.

The Glasgow-based drinks group had previously held a 35% stake in the brand through a partnership deal penned with Wyoming Whiskey’s founding shareholders in 2018, the new deal will see The Macallan owner increase its shareholding to 80%.

“With a compelling brand story, natural ultra-premium credentials stemming from its origins, and its inherent scarcity, Wyoming Whiskey is a great fit for Edrington’s ultra-premium strategy,” said Jane Graham, director of Edrington Partnership Brands.

“Our majority shareholding gives Edrington the opportunity to get closer than ever to every aspect of Wyoming Whiskey and increase investment behind the brand.”

The whiskey will continue to be made in Kirby, Wyoming, and the brand’s 37 employees will be welcomed into the Edrington business.

"Our partnership with Edrington over the past five years has been extraordinarily productive,” said founding shareholder, Brad Mead.

“Edrington’s track record of creating iconic ultra-premium whiskeys and building authentic brands makes the company the perfect partner going forward. We’re excited about the future of Wyoming Whiskey and our continued association with Edrington.”

Wyoming Whisky, created by the Mead family in Kirby, joined the Edrington portfolio in 2018 as part of the Partnership Brands business unit, since then the brand has grown in volume and value US faster than the ultra-premium American Whiskey category.

“The ultra-premium American Whiskey category is going through a period of rapid growth,” said Edrington chief executive Scott McCroskie.

“This is an exciting opportunity to apply Edrington’s skills in crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands to continue Wyoming Whiskey’s premiumisation journey.”