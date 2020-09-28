10 CRAZY YEARS OF THOMAS HENRY

The start-up successfully set out to re-energise the stagnating world of premium mixers. Its mission was and still is to be the number one choice premium mixer & to inspire bartenders and people enjoying home mixing all over the world. Today, the German company has grown to be one of the biggest players in Europe with promising global ambitions. Whether in Berlin, Milan, Stockholm, Zagreb, New York, Shanghai or many other cities, bartenders create their perfect drinks with Thomas Henry.
WHO IS THOMAS HENRY?
The mixer experts at Thomas Henry in Berlin aim to carry on the spirit of their namesake who truly was innovative, smart and fearless. Through creating premium mixers and bold, trend-setting drinking inspirations, they continue to pay him respect in every bottle they produce. They believe that trying new things creates new enjoyment, and daring mixtures lead to an exciting and inspiring atmosphere.
Hence Thomas Henry started already early on to break new ground through being the first to introduce ginger beer in Germany and also the first challenger brand to disrupt its category. For 10 years it hasn't stopped reinventing itself with original and category driving products such as Cherry Blossom Tonic, Elderflower Tonic and Coffee Tonic. Not only through organising its Mixologist Academies with internationally renowned bartenders but also through its very own Food & Drinks Transformation Workshops, Thomas Henry is driving inspiration for bartenders and pushing the boundaries of present drink concepts. After all it is the brand from bartenders for bartenders.
LET`S TALK FLAVOURS & NUMBERS
There are 11 products in the Thomas Henry portfolio complementing all kinds of spirits: the wide range of iconic tonics includes Tonic Water, Slim Tonic, Elderflower Tonic, Cherry Blossom Tonic & Coffee Tonic. For a little more spice, it has to be the Ginger Beer, Ginger Ale or simply Soda Water. For those who long for a more fruity drink variation the bar sodas Bitter Lemon, Pink Grapefruit & Mystic Mango are the perfect match. The ever-growing range of inspiring premium mixers is currently available in more than 4000 top bars as well as key international retail partners.
To supply its partners in more than 50 countries the Thomas Henry factory fills 500 bottles every minute of the year featuring German spring water coming from a depth of 160 metres.
WHAT LIES AHEAD?
Thomas Henry is committed to tackling the challenging times ahead together with its partners, ideas and passion to aid the struggling and beloved bar culture. One matter of heart to mention - out of the many activities happening – is the Helping Hands project, in which Thomas Henry staff offers support to struggling bars by taking over shifts, creating small events, special drink menus and paving the way to spirit partners. Thomas Henry - For the best drinks in the best bars.
CONTACT
Marco Frizzarin
International Brand Manager
m.frizzarin@thomas-henry.com
www.thomas-henry.com