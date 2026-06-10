The Millionaires’ Club 2026: the world’s bestselling rum brands

Decline among the top names is the main subject of the picture, but some new entries make for interesting reading

Rum had a subdued year in the 2026 Millionaires’ Club, with combined volumes among the dozen millionaire brands slipping from 73.7 million to 73.1 million cases. The category remains highly concentrated at the top, and the leading brands were largely in decline.

Tanduay continues to lead the global rum table, despite falling 2.5% to 23.2 million cases. Bacardi remains second, down 2% to 19.3 million, while Captain Morgan declined 4.3% to 11.0 million. Together, this trio of brands account for more than 70% of the rum millionaire volumes.

The rest of the ranking describes a category that is highly regionally distinct.

From India, which has been a hotbed of spirits growth, McDowell’s No.1 Celebration fell 6.3% to 5.7 million cases, Radico Khaitan’s 1965 Rum was also down, slipping 8.3% to 1.1 million, while its stablemate, Contessa, remained flat at the same figure of 1.1 million cases. But that’s not to say there was no growth to be found on the subcontinent. Amrut XXX, which debuted on the list this year, climbed 88.9% to 1.7 million.

Another nationally focused brand, Diageo’s Kenya Cane was the category’s growth story – it more than doubled to 2.3 million cases.

Elsewhere, international brands were less convincing. Pernod Ricard’s Havana Club dropped 6.1% to 3.1 million, while Appleton Estate and The Kraken were both flat, just holding on to their millionaire statuses.

Read the full ranking and all other category analyses in The Millionaires’ Club 2026.