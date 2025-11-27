Menu of the month: Bar Les Ambassadeurs

Designed by Arnaud Volte and his team, Bar Les Ambassadeurs’ second edition of the A Sense of Memories series features 15 drinks which aim to evoke the nostalgic senses of autumn and winter seasons.

The menu once again focuses on utilising French ingredients, and each cocktail comes with its own illustration.

Under the watch of former bar manager Kevin Rigault, the bar ran a previous series called A Sense of Taste, from which the new series follows. Bar Les Ambassadeurs is based in Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel overlooking Place de la Concorde, and was built under architect Ange-Jacques Gabriel at the request of Louis XV. Following a four-year restoration, it reopened in 2017 as a central part of the Parisian bar scene.

House Negroni

Citadelle gin, Dolin Bitter, Mancino Rosso vermouth

Technique: Build in the carafe. Stir gin, bitter and vermouth in a mixing glass with ice until well-chilled (about 15-30 seconds). Strain. Keep in the fridge for a few hours before pouring.

Flowers

Cognac infused with tonka and vanilla, myrrh liqueur, vetiver cordial, PX sherry, chai tea infusion

Harvest

Hibiki Harmony, Michter’s Rye, Noilly Prat Ambre, Madeira Sercial, mead, 30 & 40 Double Jus, kvass, simple syrup, verjus, saline solution

Hot Chocolate

Flor de Caña 12 infused with winter spices, Mozart Dark Chocolate liqueur infused with chipotle, Chambord, cold hot chocolate, saline solution