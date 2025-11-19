Canadian aquavit

In this year’s International Spirits Challenge, the Spirit of York Distillery was the only medal-winning aquavit producer that isn’t part of Norway’s Anora Group, the undisputed authority for this traditional Scandinavian spirit.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Spirit of York is best known for its gin and vodka production, but in 2018 it launched a rye-based aquavit which uses a combination of its own botanicals and traditional flavours such as dill and caraway.

President and chief operating officer Simon Ho joined Drinks International’s Shay Waterworth to provide his insights.

What made you decide to produce an aquavit?

Through conversations with friends working in bars and restaurants, I noticed a recurring need for more variety in this product category. It seemed like a great opportunity to get creative and develop something new that the industry was actually asking for.

Does a rye base make it stand apart from more traditional styles in Scandinavia?

From my understanding it is not a typical base and gives us a different flavour foundation to work with. The addition of a small amount of grapefruit also adds a touch of brightness.

As a category relatively unknown compared to gin or vodka, how do you sell it to consumers?

Our primary target consumers have been the city’s bartenders who have been creating some amazing drinks with the product. We’ve also gained traction with the Swedish Chamber of Commerce, which has been featuring our product at its networking events. This has helped introduce us to the broader Scandinavian community here.

Do you have plans to increase production or perhaps launch new releases?

We have been playing with some aged versions, but have no plans in the immediate future for new releases. The scale of production will grow with the market for now.

What’s the suggested serve for your aquavit?

Matt [Driscoll], our master distiller, loves it in a Caesar (traditionally made with vodka, clamato, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce), while Chanelle [Brown], our marketing co-ordinator, loves it in a fun variation on a 50/50 Martini. I drink it in ice-cold shots.