Texas Cocktail Week to debut this September

Drinks writer and 50 Best Academy Chair, Ben Mintz has teamed up with vice president of Rachel Harrison Communications, Rachel Boyd, to launch a week-long cocktail festival in Houston, Texas.

From 14-21 September, Houston will invite cocktail lovers to the city for a programme of tastings, takeovers, guest shifts and education.

Guests can purchase a $20 cocktail passport, which grants access to programmed events and exclusive $5 cocktails at participating venues across the city.

“Texas has always had the talent, the stories, and the spirit—literally and figuratively,” said co-founder Boyd.

“With Texas Cocktail Week, we're giving our bartenders, distillers, and cocktail lovers the spotlight they deserve. This is more than a celebration; it’s a statement that Texas belongs on the global cocktail stage.”

The festival will host a Guest Bartender Series, which will showcase talent from across the nation with visiting bars including Jewel of the South from New Orleans, Press Club from Washington DC, Happy Accidents from Albuquerque, and Paper Cut from Austin.

From further afield, more than 15 bars across the city will host events spotlighting international cocktail culture, with participating global bars including LaoWei from Vancouver and Locale from Florence.

"I’m thrilled to see Texas Cocktail Week come to life,” said Alba Huerta, owner of Houston bar Julep.

“It’s the first time we’ll come together as a full industry to celebrate cocktail culture here in Houston. A true moment for our city hosting the global bartending community."

Texas Cocktail Week cocktail passports will be available to purchase from 1 September. For ticket sales, participating bars, and full programme information, visit texascocktailweek.com.