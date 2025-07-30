Menu of the month: Comunidad by Alquímico

The Comunidad menu at Alquímico is focused around supporting local producers through the Asocoman project, with which the bar is heavily involved.

Each of the eight drinks on the menu uses an ingredient produced by a farmer within Asocoman, with a percentage of each sale going towards a number of projects focused on water retention and purification.

Comunidad is the cocktail menu for the ground floor of Alquímico. Each drink celebrates the farmers involved with Asocoman with an illustration of the farmer growing the key ingredient and a quote explaining the impact the organisation has had on their lives.

Cenizas

This drink uses morita chilli produced by Asocoman member Rosa Bertel. A percentage of its profit will go towards the construction of concrete bases to install 10,000-litre storage tanks in community members’ back yards.

This refreshing Highball-style drink sits at the top of the menu alongside a quote from Bertel: “Asocoman has been a school that has allowed me to heal the broken parts of my history.”

Mezcal, orange & morita chilli oil, oloroso sherry, ash charcoal oil

Albahaca

Blanco tequila, lemongrass infusion, basil, sage, guarapo, sugarcane honey

Mango

London Dry gin, mango infusion, paprika, orange, pickled mango

Ajonjolí

Scotch whisky, sesame paste, orange and carrot cordial