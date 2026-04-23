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World Class Global Final moves to Scotland

23 April, 2026
By Oli Dodd

Diageo World Class has announced the 2026 global final will no longer take place in Dubai as conflict continues to disrupt the region. 

Taking to Instagram, World Class announced in a statement: “Given the current situation in the region, we have taken the difficult decision to relocate. 

We felt a change of location was necessary to ensure the event can go ahead safely and as planned. Though we are going somewhere new, we remain committed to our team and our partners in Dubai we will bring World Class back to the city in 2027, to support the region’s hospitality industry and when we can host the event to its full potential. 

Diageo said more details would follow, but that the final would be going ahead with the same finalists and judges in Scotland. 

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