The Scotch Malt Whisky Society announces limited-edition memory box collaborations

05 May, 2022
By Oli Dodd

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has partnered with memory psychologist Dr Ansgar Endress, chef Bruce Clyne-Watson, and, rollercoaster designer Brendan Walker, to launch a series of festival bottlings paired with nostalgia-inducing memory boxes. 

The six distinct boxes will draw on the whisky’s’ tasting notes and use touch, taste, smell, and sight to transport the drinker into memory.

“At the Society we believe flavour is more than what’s in your glass,” said Helen Stewart, SMWS head of membership.

“This May we want people to join the Society in our hunt for flavour. Whisky lovers can become part of the world’s most entertaining whisky club and get involved in the Flavour Hunters festival wherever they are, through our website, Members’ Rooms and at the fabulous whisky festivals taking place across the UK.”

The Nan’s House of Tea box includes Haggis spiced lamb breast with caramelised red wine pineapple, malt loaf and toasted oats, and Watching the Harbour Boats is matched with smoky langoustine sprayed with sea water and a smoke gun, served on pebbles alongside a deep-fried Mars Bar with Irn bru & tobacco essence.

“Memory really does affect the way we experience flavour,” said said Clyne-Watson.

“Sampling the produce for this campaign genuinely evoked memories of my childhood, like going to my Nan’s house for tea as a wee lad; reminiscing over those warming, joyous memories.

“It’s a real joy to be working with The Scotch Malt Whisky Society on such an unconventional and exciting project.”

the boxes will be available exclusively at The National Whisky Festival Glasgow 2022 on Saturday 7 May, London Whisky Weekender on Saturday 14 May, and in SMWS Members’ Rooms across the UK.

