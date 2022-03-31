Drinks producer Curius launches with announcement of three new brands

Beverage producer Curius has launched with the promise of bringing a “fashion-like perspective” to drinks brand-building and three new product launches in 2022.

Curius is a collaboration between Alexander Curiger, founder of Drinks, Switzerland’s leading beverage distributor, marketer Juan Carlos Maroto Jara whose brand creation credits include Gin Mare and Matusalem, and Mats Olsson who draws on 15 years of commercial experience at premium beauty brands like Yves Saint Laurent, he brings the beauty industry’s brand-led approach to the company.

“When I left beauty for drinks, I noticed how differently the two worlds look at products and consumers,” said Olsson.

“Beauty leads with brand association, whilst drinks lead with products and production. There’s no reason to keep doing things the same way, simply because it’s always the way it has been done. We’re not afraid to take inspiration from the dynamic worlds of fashion and beauty to be bolder and braver.”

Curius first brand launch will be Match, a range of premium tonic waters made with superfood botanicals, dropping this summer.

Following the launch will be luxury spirits brand Veta, with a vintage Malt Whisky, Gin and aged Rum, and Kabuki, a Japanese whisky aged in Mizunara oak casks.

“The distribution of spirits and beverages is changing,” said Curiger.

“Five years ago, there were far fewer distributors and brands. Now everything gets inflated, whilst distributors don’t have a focus on a single product and brand owners demand more than ever from them. We want to create brands that can still thrive in such an environment.”

Maroto Jara commented: “Our mission is to bring a new format of brand building to the industry. We’re working from a more fashion-like perspective and differentiating between a more pret a porter approach for every day, and haute couture for more specialist products.

“There is a paralysis in the industry which needs to reinvent itself. Covid-19 has brought about digitalisation processes, but scratch beneath the surface and there’s no real change in business culture.”