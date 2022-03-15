Schmuck or Die group to host 'Schmuck Street Party' series this Spring

Barcelona’s Two Schmucks, number 11 in The World’s 50 Best Bars, will host a ‘Schmuck Street Party’ on 27th March in collaboration with some of the UK’s best bars.

Lyaness, Satan’s Whiskers and The Connaught Bar will take over three Schmuck venues for an all-day street party on Carrer de Joaquin Costa in the El Raval neighbourhood.

The Schmuck or Die group, owned by Moe Aljaff, owns all-day diner Fat Schmuck and karaoke dive bar Lucky Schmuck as well as the flagship Two Schmucks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moe Aljaff (@schmuckordie)

The London Calling Schmuck Street Party will see takeover menus made using Maison Ferrand's premium spirits portfolio and more details on each of the venue partnerships are below:

Two Schmucks x Connaught Bar

The World’s Best Bar, Connaught Bar, found at London’s five-star hotel of the same name, will take over Two Schmucks to create the ultimate five-star dive bar experience. Connaught Bar’s bartending duo, Ago Perrone and Giorgio Bargiani, will be serving its iconic Martinis alongside entertainment throughout the evening.

Fat Schmuck x Lyaness x Hot 4 U

Ryan Chetiyawardana’s Lyaness and East London pop-up kitchen, Hot 4 U, will take over Fat Schmuck serving its new Cookbook menu, made with the bar’s own core ingredients to compliment the comfort-food from Hot 4 U.

Lucky Schmuck x Satan’s Whiskers

Late-night bar Lucky Schmuck will partner with London’s neighbourhood cocktail bar, Satan’s Whiskers, taking its menu of twists on classic cocktails to Lucky Schmuck’s feel-good atmosphere.

The British Schmuck Street Party is the first in the bar’s Street Party series which takes place this spring. The next in the series will be the US on 1 May which will see more of the most renowned venues taking over Schmuck Street.