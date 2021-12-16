Cava sees significant growth in the first nine months of 2021

Sales in the first nine months of 2021 of sparkling wines made under the protection of the DO Cava have increased by 16.45% on the same period in 2020.

Up to 30 September, 170 million bottles of the Spanish sparkling wine have been sold, also surpassing sales recorded in the first three quarters of 2019. The president of the regulatory board of the DO, Javier Pagés, predicts the year to close with figures similar to 2019.

"The dynamism and resilience of a sector that is overcoming adversity in a remarkable way and is firmly committed to the most long-ageing, high quality, and links with the territory," said Pagés.

Growth in sales was more pronounced amongst premium lines. Cava Reserva, which is aged in bottle for at least 15 months, increased by 34.7% on the same period in 2020, Cava Gran Reserva, which has a minimum ageing requirement of 30 months, grew by 42.1%, and Cavas de Guarda, a category of the highest quality Cavas, grew by 14.4%.

Domestic sales saw an increase of 21.15%, to 34.7 million bottles. In the world markets, sales are up by 15% to 120.3 million units in the first nine months of the year, with notable growth enjoyed in Germany (up 11.9%), the USA (up 62.9%), the Netherlands (up 22.3%), Russia (up 44.8%), and Canada (up 28.3%).

Bruno Colomer, head of oenology at Codorníu, added: "It’s a good moment for us at the regulatory board, as we are showing the world things that we have been working on for a long time."