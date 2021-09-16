The Fernet-Branca Barback Games return to London Cocktail Week

Fernet-Branca has announced that after a year’s hiatus, the Barback Games will return to London Cocktail Week for a third time, on 28 th October.

The event, at London’s Village Underground, invites competitors to represent their bars in teams of two to compete against the clock in four rounds inspired by daily tasks carried out in a bar.

The winning team will be crowned the top bar team in the UK, win a trip to Milan and have the opportunity to design the 2022 Fernet-Branca Coin.

“Bringing back the Barback Games after a year on pause is incredibly important to us and what better way than to see in the finale of London Cocktail Week,” said Poppy Croft, marketing manager at Hi-Spirits.

“The past 18 months have been devastating for the UK hospitality industry and being able to champion and salute the UK’s finest bar teams is paramount.

“Fernet-Branca has long been known to support the core workers in this industry and we can’t wait for the games to begin again and celebrate the hospitality industry, it’s been too long”

Bar teams can enter the Barback Games here, applications are open until 30 September.