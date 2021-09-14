The Essence House returns to Covent Garden for London Cocktail Week

The London Essence Company has announced that The Essence House pop-up is returning to Covent Garden throughout October for London Cocktail Week 2021.

The two-floor drinks experience will take up residence in Carriage Hall in London Cocktail Week’s newly-created Covent Garden hub.

The top floor of the pop-up will host a fully immersive, multi-sensory event created to impart to visitors the tools to create cocktails. With expert guidance, guests will uncover their own palate preferences and be exposed to how effervescence, temperature, and garnish impact taste.

In addition to this, The London Essence Company will play host to the main bar of the hub in collaboration with the festival, with a menu that includes hand-picked cocktails from the world’s finest bars.

“This year we wanted to take The Essence House and our partnership with London Cocktail Week to the next level,” said Ounal Bailey, co-founder of The London Essence Company.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer two connected, yet distinctive experiences, within the heart of London’s Covent Garden for drinks enthusiasts, with the aim of inspiring their creativity.

“The experiences are designed to inspire by helping people understand their taste preferences, impart expert skills for creating distinctive cocktails, and of course we will be serving exquisite drinks featuring our exclusive spirits partners. All whilst continuing our collective support for The Drinks Trust charity.”

The London Cocktail Week Bar will be open to all festival-goers with a London Cocktail Week wristband and will serve £7 signature cocktails as part of the Cocktail Tours, with £1 from every cocktail sold donated to The Drinks Trust.

For further information on visiting Essence House visit www.londonessenceco.com. Tickets are available from 1st -24th October for £20 per person.