PERNOD RICARD RESULTS FY21

Pernod Ricard declares +9.7% organic sales growth FY21

01 September, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Pernod Ricard has announced organic sales growth of +9.7% for FY21 totalling €8,824m with increased sales in all regions.

By region:

  • Americas: +14%
  • Asia-RoW: +11%
  • Europe: +4%

By category: 

  • Strategic International Brands: +11%, primarily driven by Martell in China and Jameson in the US
  • Strategic Local Brands: +7%, driven by recovery of Seagram’s Indian whiskies, Kalhua, Passport and Ramazzotti 
  • Specialty Brands: +28%, drive by Lillet, Aberlour, Malfy, American whiskeys, Avion and Redbreast 
  • Strategic Wines: stable

Q4 Sales were €1,883m, +56.5% organic growth, on a low basis of comparison.

Recurring Free Cash Flow hit an historical high of €1,745m while a dividend of €3.12 has been proposed for the Annual General Meeting on 10 November 2021.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The business rebounded very strongly during FY21 to exceed FY19 levels. We expect this good Sales momentum to continue in FY22 with, in particular, a very dynamic Q1.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the exceptional commitment of our teams during this difficult time and express my support to those who have been or continue to be impacted by this pandemic. We will stay the strategic course, accelerating our digital transformation and our ambitious Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap. Thanks to our solid fundamentals, our teams and our brand portfolio, we are emerging from this crisis stronger.”

FULL RESULTS ARE AVAILABLE HERE

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: ricard, pernod, pernod ricard, sales, growth, americas, organic, sales growth, 7%, row, organic sales, fy21, organic sales growth, 14%asia, region americas, 4%by category, region americas 14%asia, row 11%europe 4%by, 14%asia row 11%europe, americas 14%asia row




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

STRANGER THOUGHTS: A place for members

The recent launch of Martinez members’ cocktail bar on Soho’s Greek Street struck a chord with me.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter