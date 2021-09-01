Pernod Ricard declares +9.7% organic sales growth FY21

Pernod Ricard has announced organic sales growth of +9.7% for FY21 totalling €8,824m with increased sales in all regions.

By region:

Americas: +14%

Asia-RoW: +11%

Europe: +4%

By category:

Strategic International Brands: +11%, primarily driven by Martell in China and Jameson in the US

Strategic Local Brands: +7%, driven by recovery of Seagram’s Indian whiskies, Kalhua, Passport and Ramazzotti

Specialty Brands: +28%, drive by Lillet, Aberlour, Malfy, American whiskeys, Avion and Redbreast

Strategic Wines: stable

Q4 Sales were €1,883m, +56.5% organic growth, on a low basis of comparison.

Recurring Free Cash Flow hit an historical high of €1,745m while a dividend of €3.12 has been proposed for the Annual General Meeting on 10 November 2021.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The business rebounded very strongly during FY21 to exceed FY19 levels. We expect this good Sales momentum to continue in FY22 with, in particular, a very dynamic Q1.

“I would like to take this opportunity to praise the exceptional commitment of our teams during this difficult time and express my support to those who have been or continue to be impacted by this pandemic. We will stay the strategic course, accelerating our digital transformation and our ambitious Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap. Thanks to our solid fundamentals, our teams and our brand portfolio, we are emerging from this crisis stronger.”