Germany calls for aid for flood-devastated wine regions

The German Wine Institute (DWI) is calling for donations for wine producers in the Ahr Valley, devastated by last week’s extreme flooding.

More than 180 people are now confirmed dead in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands after torrential rains triggered rivers to burst their banks and send torrents of water through towns and villages.

The deluge of water destroyed wine production businesses in Ahrweiler and the surrounding villages of Mayschoss and Dernau as barrels, wine bottles and machines were swept away. The extent and severity of the damage will take weeks to quantify.

Efforts have already begun to clear debris and rebuild, with many growers from different wine regions are already on site with forklifts, vineyard tractors or pumps. Helpers are also on hand to help with any urgently needed vineyard work in order to secure the upcoming vintage.

The DWI has been collating aid and donation offers on its website, managing director Monika Reule said: "We immediately offered our help to the wine industry organisations in the Ahr region."

The DWI is using a donation account at the Farmers and Winegrowers' Association of Rhineland-Nassau. This allows for the proceeds from the numerous aid campaigns can directly benefit the Ahr winegrowers, who urgently and unbureaucratically need money for the reconstruction of their businesses.

The DWI asks that donations be made to the following account:

Beneficary (field 59)

Account: DE14 5519 0000 0619 7860 15

Beneficary: Deutsches Weininstitut GmbH

Beneficary Bank (field 57a)

BIC: GENO DE FF

Bank Name: DZ Bank AG, Frankfurt / Germany

Bank-to-Bank-Information (field 72)

/acc/ Mainzer Volksbank eG, Mainz / Germany

Purpose: Donation Ahr Flooding