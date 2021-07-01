iwsr

Asia Pacific beverage sales set to return to growth in 2021

01 July, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Beverage alcohol in Asia Pacific markets is expected to gain more than +2% in volume and more than +4% in retail value by the end of 2021, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

According to data from 19 markets across the Asia Pacific region, total beverage alcohol volume in decreased by approximately -8% in 2020. IWSR forecasts that long-term volume recovery in the APAC region will return to pre-Covid levels by 2025.

With the exception of wine, which is expected to show volume declines at the regional level, each of the other major alcohol categories are projected to post volume growth in APAC.

“Though an unprecedented downturn, the decline in beverage alcohol in Asia Pacific was less than previously forecast, as several factors ultimately helped the industry last year,” said Sarah Campbell, research director for Asia Pacific at IWSR.

“The acceleration of ecommerce, growth of RTDs, strong at-home consumption in key markets, and the resilience of countries such as China and Australia, will underpin the region’s growth going forward.”

Travel retail, hit particularly hard by Covid-led shutdowns in international travel and tourism, lost more than -70% volume in Asia Pacific last year, but IWSR predicts volume in the channel will grow by more than +50% in 2021.

Green shoots in the region include the Chinese government’s decision to designate Hainan as a duty-free territory for beverage alcohol, boosting global travel retail activity long-term.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: retail, asia, pacific, asia pacific, markets, alcohol, IWSR, region, beverage, growth, beverage alcohol, last year, volume, key markets, APAC, region’s growth, iwsr “the acceleration, region’s growth going, forward ”travel retail, going forward ”travel, growth going forward




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

How the industry has changed since travel limits

Nick Strangeway looks at how travel restrictions have left a permanent impression on the global bar trade.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter