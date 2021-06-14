Domaine Leroy Musigny

Domaine Leroy Musigny goes for record sale

14 June, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Cult Wines has announced the record sale of 2013 Domaine Leroy Musigny, a rare Grand Cru Burgundy, to a customer in Asia.

The three-bottle case sold for $142,000, approximately $47,333 per bottle, representing a 123% increase on the current average auction price and Cult Wines facilitated the sale on behalf of a private collector.

“We’re seeing an insatiable demand across Asia at the upper end of the Burgundy market,” said Joe Alim, director of greater China for Cult Wines.

“This is particularly true for producers like Domaine Leroy and Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, where competition is fierce for the rarest, most prized Grand Crus, which are inherently in short supply. We expect this demand to continue at pace and will continue to see an upward trend in prices.”

Domaine Leroy produced just 618 bottles of Musigny in the 2013 vintage and according to Wine-Searcher.com, Domaine Leroy Musigny is the world’s most expensive wine, having increased 377% in five years from an average bottle price of $5,608 to $26,776.

