Bottled cocktail brand Pony, launched by Asia’s Best Bar, has created two new flavours including Cassis & Rose and Martini 2021.

Pony was launched by Singapore’s Jigger & Pony which was named Asia’s Best Bar in 2020 and currently sits at number nine on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Both new expressions are available in 200 and 500ml sizes and Cassis & Rose is said to be reminiscent of Ribena while Martini 2021 uses Amalfi lemon and Buddha’s Hand to add a twist to the classic cocktail.

Pony was launched in November 2020 featuring two core lines: The Classic series and the Signature series.