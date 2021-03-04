Liquid Icons launches Golden Vines Awards for win diversity support

Wine research and content company Liquid Icons has launched The Golden Vines Awards and fundraising event that will support diversity and inclusion-related wine education funding globally.

The Golden Vines Award ceremony, dinner and after-party will be held at Annabel’s Private Members’ Club in Mayfair, London on 7 October 2021.

The not-for-profit event will recognise the star performers in the fine wine industry and raise funds for The Gerard Basset Wine Education Charitable Foundation with the aim of funding diversity and inclusion-related wine education programmes.



The Golden Vines Award Categories, independently adjudicated by Deloitte LLP, are:



The Golden Vines Best Fine Wine Producer in Europe Award The Golden Vines Best Fine Wine Producer in the Americas Award The Golden Vines Best Fine Wine Producer in the Rest of the World (Australasia, Africa, Asia & Middle East) Award The Golden Vines World’s Best Fine Wine Producer Award The Golden Vines World’s Best Rising Star Award The Golden Vines Innovation Award The Golden Vines Hall of Fame Award – awarded to a living individual for extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the production of fine wine, or for outstanding service to the world of fine wine

The Golden Vines Diversity Scholarship, Internship & Mentorship Programme will include two scholarships for aspiring black and ethnic minority students wishing to undertake the Masters of Wine (MW) and Master Sommelier (MS) programmes – open to candidates from all over the world.



These scholarships, worth up to £55,000 for each scholar, will cover the entirety of their course and examination costs, as well as loss of earnings during their work placement internships.

The judging panel for the scholarships is comprised of Nina Basset FIH, Rajat Parr (Sandhi Wines), Carlton McCoy MS (Heitz Cellar), Clement Robert MS (The Birley Clubs / Annabel’s) and Jancis Robinson OBE MW.



The judges will also provide ongoing mentorship to the scholars during their academic journey and the application window for entrants opens on 8 March 2021 and closes 16 April.

Applications can be made here http://liquidicons.com