ADF&PCD and PLD Paris launch digital workshops on premium drinks packaging

ADF&PCD and PLD Paris is launching a digital series of workshops for packaging developers and designers in the premium drinks sector this March.

The three days will combine speakers from the world’s leading premium drinks brand owners with insight into the latest innovation strategies, as well as the newest products that are defining the future of packaging in the sector.

The event will take place on Thursday 25 March focusing on wine, spirits and other premium drinks and will be hosted on a platform that offers a wide range of options to networking with other attendees, connecting with suppliers and discovering their latest products and innovations.

ADF&PCD and PLD Paris event director, Josh Brooks, said: “Our mission at ADF&PCD and PLD is to drive innovation, bring inspiration and connect the key influencers in the packaging development process.

“We are very excited to bring this mission to the digital space and to remain the first major event of the year to give our community a vision of their future.”

The PLD Digital Day will offer a number of key elements including agenda-setting talks featuring a mix of keynote talks and panel discussions from key decision-makers, many at the top brands in the wines, spirits, and luxury drinks.

The talks will cover key topics in packaging development and design, from sustainability pressures and the digital shift to changing consumer and regulatory demands, as well as the challenges for packaging innovation in the post-Covid world.

The finalists of this year’s Innovation Awards will also be announced by members of the awards’ juries, who represent the most influential groups of packaging developers and designers in the markets they represent.

Interactive sessions called Innovation Labs, hosted by the market’s leading packaging suppliers, will also provide visitors insight into the latest trends and opportunities in specific packaging technologies and materials.

The Supplier Showcase pages are another feature which will allow the audience to discover the latest products and innovations from a selected group of leading suppliers to the audience and will facilitate connections and meetings between suppliers and visitors.