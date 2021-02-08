hi spirits rums sazerac

Hi-Spirits launches three rum blends for UK market

08 February, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

UK distributor Hi-Spirits has launched a range of three premium rums called Jung & Wulff which have been sourced from around the world.

Trinidad No. 1, Guyana No. 2 and Barbados No. 3 are the three expressions which will launch in the UK in 2021 and all three are blends of molasses-based rums ranging up to 15-years-old and bottled at 43% ABV.

The range of rums are blended by Sazerac’s master blender Drew Mayville from selected rums in each country. The blends are a mix of pot and column distilled rums and each one is the product of numerous environmental, production and ageing variables.

“Jung & Wulff were early importers of rum, distributing to cafés and bars across New Orleans and beyond,” said Liam Sparks, Bond & Royal portfolio manager, Hi-Spirits. “These rums are a testament to them, for their ongoing quest to acquire and distribute fine spirits.

“I’m delighted to launch these rums as part of the Hi-Spirits UK portfolio. Strictly limited, our Jung & Wulff rums celebrate three influential places: Trinidad, Guyana and Barbados. I believe these rums are a true interpretation of each island’s style and brilliantly showcases the different terroirs that are available throughout the Caribbean.”

