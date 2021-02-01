Worshipful Company of Distillers focuses on diversity with new education scholarships

The Worshipful Company of Distillers has announced a new programme of scholarships and bursaries for more than 100 students over the next three years.

Financial support for key qualifications will be more than tripled and WCD says it will be increasing the focus on diversity and less advantaged individuals entering the industry.

Jonathan Driver, the master of the Worshipful Company of Distillers, said: “During these unprecedented times, we are very pleased to be able to make a difference to young people to help them attain future employment opportunities.



“We will also be capitalising on the rich source of skills and knowledge that resides in the membership of the Livery company, by offering a powerful new mentoring programme with added networking benefits”.



“We will fund, through the Wine and Spirit Education Trust, 25 Distillers’ awards of bursaries and scholarships for students to take WSET spirits qualifications at levels 1-3.



“The Institute of Brewing & Distilling will receive funding for two full bursaries per year for the General Certificate in Distilling, two further three-year full bursaries per year and an annual scholarship for the Diploma in Distilling, a key step on the journey to reach the Master Distiller qualification.



“The International Centre for Brewing and Distilling at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh will, with the WCD’s continued financial support, deliver the MSc course scholarship.”