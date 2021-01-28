Diageo results expose need for premium investment, says analyst

Market analyst Ross Hindle said Diageo ‘needs to explore more premium options’ in the spirits sector following its half year financial results report.

The beverage company today (28 Jan) announced a 1% growth in organic sales for the six months to December 31 which was largely credited to a 12.3% boost in North America, but Hindle of Third Bridge investment insights firm, says the company is lacking in certain departments.

“Diageo is still struggling to successfully tap into today’s international trend for home drinking,” said Hindle. “Its portfolio is heavily weighted towards mainstream spirits, a sub-category where consumer demand remains subdued.



“Diageo has a good presence in the off-trade, where much of today’s alcohol sales are being made, but they are struggling to realise the volume of sales that beers, wines and mixers are achieving.

“Diageo will be desperate for on-trade sales demand to return to pre-covid levels, but the insiders we’re speaking to are warning this might not happen until 2024.”

The spirits conglomerate owns some of the world’s biggest brands by volume including Smirnoff, Captain Morgan’s and Baileys, but Hindle believes the premium spirits sector remains a concern.

Hindle added: “They still seem underweight in the premium spirits segment and this will raise the eyebrow of some investors.

“Diageo is strong in gin but looks less well equipped to benefit from growth across dark rum, tequila and mezcal. One might think Diageo’s brands will benefit from such a trend, however, some say these brands are too associated with low spending consumers, and Diageo needs to explore more premium options.”