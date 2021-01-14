Women of the Vine & Spirits launches Badass Bartende online hub

Women of the Vine & Spirits (WOTVS), an organisation dedicated to empowering and advancing women in the industry, has launched an online hub called Badass Bartende.

The private Facebook group is a free will provide members with access to resources provided by WOTVS on career pathways, live Zoom chats and networking events.

“Women have been disproportionally affected by COVID-19 and it has taken a devastating toll on the restaurant and hospitality industry. I knew it was due time to launch Badass Bartender,” said Deborah Brenner, founder & CEO, Women of the Vine & Spirits.

“Our female bartenders need a community of support now more than ever, but more importantly, this group provides a place they can call their own for years to come.”

Brenner coined the name back in 2018 but it wasn’t until Brittany Yeng, co-founder of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, approached her seeking further ways to support bartenders that the initiative took off.

“We started Skrewball to create, on a large scale, the sense of community we had built in the bar that inspired the drink—and that community was at risk as the shutdowns began,” added Yeng. “We immediately donated more than $500k to organisations that support the industry, but we still wanted to do more.



“Deborah has created an incredible platform for women (and men) to share information and resources in the wine, beer and spirits industry. This seemed like a natural extension for a community that needs these resources more than ever right now.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 60% of bartenders in the US are female, which equates to 386,460 female bartenders prior to Covid-19.

On January 19, the foundation will also be announcing a new program to provide qualified applicants a confidential assistance program offering health, financial and legal aid to restaurant and hospitality workers.



Through a 24/7 hotline and wellbeing portal, enrolees can access confidential assistance with experienced clinicians, financial professionals, and attorneys, as well as leading self-service tools and resources.

Starting February 1, the Foundation will begin accepting applications for its 2021 scholarships, providing awards and monies for education and professional development.



For more information visit womenofthevine.com/foundation.com or email foundation@womenofthevine.com.