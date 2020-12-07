Equal Measures and The Mixing Class launch hospitality diversity project

Equal Measures and The Mixing Class have come together on a project aimed at increasing the diversity of the UK hospitality industry.

The Equal Measures Education & Mentorship Project will attempt to provide underrepresented minorities with the opportunity to grow their CV with relevant qualifications and challenge the biases of existing hiring practices in the hospitality sector.

Equal Measures was founded in 2020 as a platform aimed at educating the hospitality industry on the importance of inclusivity and diversity, while The Mixing Class, founded in 2017, is a world-leading independent supplier of WSET Spirit’s Education.

Deano Moncrieffe, founder of Equal Measures, said: “We are determined to help those who have had to face unfair barriers due to either the colour of their skin or lack of financial resources to further themselves and unlock their full potential.

“This is not a one-off, we will do this until we really do start to see an industry that is more reflective of society and true progression means everyone must play a part.”

Hannah Lanfear, founding director of The Mixing Class, added: "A key tenet of The Mixing Class is our belief that education should be used for the power of good. We are delighted to be working with Equal Measures to strive for greater diversity within hospitality, and to ensure a brilliant career in this fantastic industry is within the reach of all who dream of it.”