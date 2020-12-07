dwayne johnson teremana tequila

Dwayne Johnson's Teremana set to surpass 300,000 cases

07 December, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's tequila brand Teremana is set to surpass 300,000 9-litre cases in its first 12 months of production.

Johnson launched the brand earlier this year alongside Dany Garcia, Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan and Teremana is a 100% agave tequila which is roasted in brick ovens and distilled in copper pot stills.

There are two expressions in the range including a blanco, which carries an RRP of US$29.99 and a repersado which sits at US$32.99.

When plans were first announced for the brand back in October 2019, Johnson said: “Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way - by hand.

“Small batch, hand crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy.”

