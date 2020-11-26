Glen Moray launches sauternes-matured whisky to UK market

Glen Moray has launchd its inaugural whisky as part of the distillery’s new ‘Warehouse 1 Collection’ called Glen Moray Sauternes Cask Matured expression.

The whisky launched on 23 November and is a cask strength spirit aged for 14 years in the brand’s Warehouse 1 in five sauternes wine casks.

The resulting whisky is described as a “luxurious mix of Glen Moray’s smooth, light Speyside style with the aromatic, honeyed sweetness of France’s most famous dessert wine”.

Glen Moray’s head of whisky creation, Dr Kirstie McCallum, said: “This is an absolute cracker of a dram, and a perfect marriage of Glen Moray’s spirit with all the rich, deliciously sweet flavours you would enjoy in a glass of sauternes.



“We’re very proud to be releasing our Sauternes Cask Matured expression in time for the festive season – and as the first whisky in our new Warehouse 1 Collection.”

Sauternes Cask Matured will be the first in a new collection of small batch releases from Glen Moray named in honour of Warehouse 1, the Elgin distillery’s experimental warehouse.

Glen Moray brand ambassador, Iain Allan, added: “There are a good few warehouses at our Elgin site, but Warehouse 1 is special. Over the years, this is where our distillery teams have quietly stored the results of their experiments and cask adventures.”

Distilled and bottled in 2006, this new expression is exclusive to the UK market with just 1248 bottles available.