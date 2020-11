A new app called ‘Bring Your Bar Home’ has launched as the UK’s first cocktail takeaway and delivery guide which is personalised to your location.

The app allows consumers to search their postcode and see the cocktails available for delivery in their location.

Some cocktails are available for local delivery and collection while others are delivered nationwide giving easy access to drinks from some of the industry’s best known bars.

After completing your local search, Bring Your Bar Home then provides links to a venue’s shop or website where consumers can browse and order their drinks.