Stoli Group gains Mexican distribution deal through Bodegas La Negrita

Stoli Group has agreed on a new distribution deal with Amber Beverage Group for its brands in Mexico through local distributor Bodegas La Negrita.

Stoli Group’s Mexico-based brands include Cenote Tequila, Kan Tequila and Se Busca Mezcal.

“We look forward to working together with the team at BLN to continue to grow in this market, especially in vodka and ultra-premium tequila,” said Damian McKinney, global CEO at Stoli Group. “With a long history of outstanding quality, and an emerging ultra-premium spirits portfolio, we are primed for rapid growth. Together with BLN, we will win.”

Seymour Ferreira, CEO at Amber Beverage Group, added: “Strengthening our presence in Mexico is one of our key focuses for the years ahead, and we look forward to working with BLN to help us do so.



“As BLN works exclusively with third-party brands, the new partnership is a great match. Their portfolio will be extended with several of our premium tequilas, vodkas and other spirits that have gained high recognition in other markets where we are present.”

Jaime Costa, CEO of Bodegas La Negrita, said: “BLN continues to establish itself as the best platform for developing premium brands in Mexico.



“All this effort is due to expanding the market segment and reaching an audience of adults and young people who identify with the authenticity, creativity, and passion that is part of Stoli’s and ABG’s DNA.”