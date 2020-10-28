Key Australian wine export markets see value increase in 2020

All of Australia’s top five export markets experienced value growth in the 12 months to September 2020 reaching a total value of almost $3bn, according to Wine Australia’s latest Export Report.

The 4% increase in value was matched by a 4% increase in price per litre of $3.89 while the overall volume of exports declined slightly by 0.4% to 771m litres in line with Wine Australia’s premiumisation strategy.

The three months between July 1 and September 30 showed the strongest growth as many parts of the world emerged from pandemic lockdowns.

Wine Australia CEO Andreas Clark said the overall value is at the highest level since exports reached $3bn in the second half of calendar year 2007.

“Despite the unprecedented disruption that we’ve seen in markets around the world, Australian wine export volume has held reasonably steady and it is particularly pleasing to see both the overall value and the average value of exports growing during these challenging times,” said Clark.

For the 12 months to the end of September 2020, the growth in value was predominantly driven by exports to the UK and mainland China.

“During the July - September 2020 quarter, the value of exports increased by 23% compared to the same period in 2019, and this comes after declines of 4% in the April - June quarter and 7% in the January - March quarter,” added Clark.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been clear trends for wine consumption emerging around the world. While premiumisation has continued, there has also been a resurgence in commercial wines, and this is evident in the growth that we’ve seen in different price segments, where it was particularly strong at the low and high ends.”