Number of new US spirits brands exploding in 2020

The registration of new spirits brands in the US has rocketed in the US in 2020 compared to the previous year.

According to data obtained by Sovos ShipCompliant’s Product Registration Online, which is operational in around a third of all US states, there was 113% more new brands in the first three quarters of 2020.

New rum brands were also up 111%, vodka 95% and tequila 87%, demonstrating a significant increase in new spirits brands this year.

Sovos ShipCompliant also says that the volume of new beer brands are in decline compared to last year therefore singling out spirtis as a key category of growth in the US.