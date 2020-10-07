Redbreast launches new animated branding to entice new consumers

Redbreast Irish Whiskey has created an animated version of its brand logo called Robin Redbreast with the aim of inspiring a new generation of whiskey drinkers.

Redbreast is the world’s bestselling single pot still Irish whiskey and "Redbreast" was a nickname first given to the whiskey in 1912 by the chairman of Dublin whiskey bonders Gilbeys and the robin symbol has been synonymous with the brand ever since.

The introduction of Robin Redbreast has been designed to drive discovery with more whiskey fans, broadening its audience by creating a distinctive and memorable character for the range.

Robin Redbreast will feature in a series of digital creatives at Midleton Distillery to share the history and story of Redbreast.

“As we seek to widen the audience for the brand, it is a natural next step to introduce a modern-day digital evolution of our revered Robin that encapsulates the essence of the brand and the people who make it,” explained Laura Hanratty, head of prestige and speciality brands at Irish Distillers.

The brand has also partnered with leading bird conservation charity, BirdLife International, to support the organisation monitor bird populations.

Hanratty added: “With the Robin being one of the world’s most recognisable birds, Redbreast Irish Whiskey is delighted to take the opportunity of the launch of its new character to announce its commitment to supporting BirdLife International and the welfare of not only Robins, but all birds."