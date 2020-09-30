Milano Wine Week aims to kickstart global wine network

Milano Wine Week 2020 will take place from 3-11 October with both face-to-face and remote options.

The show will host masterclasses, tastings, wine pairings, forums and B2B meetings as well as virtual stands, hosted in the platform’s Wine Networking Hub.

Digital tastings will also take place from seven international venues located in the cities of New York, San Francisco, Miami, Toronto, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Moscow.

This is the third edition of the Milan-based event and last year there were more than 300 events, 300,000 participants and 1,500 companies involved in more than 300 open venues throughout the city.