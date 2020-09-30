Milano Wine Week

MWW headquarters Palazzo Bovara

Milano Wine Week aims to kickstart global wine network

30 September, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Milano Wine Week 2020 will take place from 3-11 October with both face-to-face and remote options.

The show will host masterclasses, tastings, wine pairings, forums and B2B meetings as well as virtual stands, hosted in the platform’s Wine Networking Hub.

Digital tastings will also take place from seven international venues located in the cities of New York, San Francisco, Miami, Toronto, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Moscow.

This is the third edition of the Milan-based event and last year there were more than 300 events, 300,000 participants and 1,500 companies involved in more than 300 open venues throughout the city.

 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Milano Wine Week




Comment

Nick Strangeway

NOTHING'S NORMAL

Happy customers across the UK enjoyed their first pints and non-homemade cocktails at the start of July as its hospitality sector reopened after months of lockdown. But normal service has hardly resumed.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter