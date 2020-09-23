London Cocktail Week more important than ever, say founders

London Cocktail Week founders Siobahn Payne and Hannah Sharman-Cox have emphasised the importance of the festival this year given the imposed hospitality curfews from the UK government.

On Tuesday 22 September it was announced that all bars must closeat 10pm and that table service was mandatory in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier this year Payne and Sharman-Cox announced that LCW, which usually runs for one week annually, would be extended to last the entire month of October in support of the hospitality industry in light of the unprecidented challenges set by the Coronavirus.

"While safety is paramount, this new curfew is certainly a blow for the hospitality industry, especially for those operators who have been working tirelessly to keep their staff in jobs, their rents paid and their guests safe.

"Our festival starts on Thursday 01 October and is geared up solely to encourage Londoners back into those responsibly operated bars - many of which are independently owned and may not be able to stay open with these new rules in place.

"However we feel now more than ever we have a responsibility to forge ahead and support those which can remain open, giving Londoners a safe way to enjoy October and the city's award winning cocktail culture."