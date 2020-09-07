Stauning unveils new bottle design for global markets

Danish distillery Stauning has unveiled a new bottle design in line with the brand’s global expansion.

The new design will be introduced to markets across Europe in September 2020 and the artwork pays homage to its new distillery which opened in 2018 on the west coast of Denmark.

The bottle volume has increased from 50cl to 70cl and Stauning collaborated with Danish artist Asbjørn Staunstrup Lund to create the new design.

Stauning co-founder Alex Munch said: “We wanted to find a visual way to tell the story of Stauning Whisky – something we’d never seen done before.

“It sets us apart as a Danish whisky which hails from the country’s west coast. The changes to the bottle represent us better than ever and gives our premium whisky a bottle it truly deserves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stauning Whisky (@stauningwhisky) on Sep 4, 2020 at 11:19am PDT

The refreshed design features a black and gold label with a screen-printed illustration. It depicts each of the nine friends who launched the brand back in 2005 as well as the whisky’s production methods.

The new design will be rolled out across the core range: Floor Malted Rye Whisky, Floor Malted KAOS Triple Malt Whisky and Floor Malted Peat Single Malt Whisky.

The three expressions are differentiated by coloured bands across the bottom of each bottle – gold for Rye Whisky; deep red for KAOS Triple Malt Whisky; and green for Peat Single Malt Whisky.

Whisky writer Dave Broom added: “This is a whisky which truly speaks of its origins, its terroir. It even goes beyond the use of local ingredients and into the heart of what makes this spot on the earth’s surface different and special. Nowhere else makes a whisky like this. No one else can.”