Stollers Imports suau

Suau enters US market through Stollers Imports

03 September, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Spanish company Beveland has entered its Brandy Suau into the US market through local company Stollers Imports.

The Illinois- based company will now import Suau 8, Suau 15 and Suau Orange across approximately 20 states including Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri.

In total Suau has nine products in the range including bandy and gin and last month the Spanish producer released a range of Venezuelan rums called Caracas Club.

Suau Orange is a flavoured brandy made with Suau 8 and is bottled at 40% abv and Suau, based in the Spanish island of Mallorca, uses a solar system to achieve its desired flavour profiles.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Stollers Imports, suau




Comment

Nick Strangeway

NOTHING'S NORMAL

Happy customers across the UK enjoyed their first pints and non-homemade cocktails at the start of July as its hospitality sector reopened after months of lockdown. But normal service has hardly resumed.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter