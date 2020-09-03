Suau enters US market through Stollers Imports

Spanish company Beveland has entered its Brandy Suau into the US market through local company Stollers Imports.

The Illinois- based company will now import Suau 8, Suau 15 and Suau Orange across approximately 20 states including Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri.

In total Suau has nine products in the range including bandy and gin and last month the Spanish producer released a range of Venezuelan rums called Caracas Club.

Suau Orange is a flavoured brandy made with Suau 8 and is bottled at 40% abv and Suau, based in the Spanish island of Mallorca, uses a solar system to achieve its desired flavour profiles.