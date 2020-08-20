Moët & Chandon supports on-trade footfall with online voucher

Moët & Chandon has teamed up with UK bar group The Alchemist to offer Champagne lovers complimentary drinks if they buy a bottle online.

Every consumer that purchases a bottle of Moët from online retailer The Bottle Club will receive an e-voucher for two glasses of complimentary Champagne at The Alchemist.

The promotion begins today and runs until October 31, and the vouchers can be used at any of The Alchemist’s 20 bars across the UK.

Jenny McPhee, brand director at The Alchemist, said: "We're delighted to be back and trading safely after months of closure. Whilst many people are keen to get back out, others are understandably more cautious.

“When guests do feel ready to return, we're thrilled to be able to offer a glass of celebratory Moët & Chandon to mark the moment. Whether adding a glass of Champagne to their brunch or enjoying as a pre-dinner aperitif, it's a welcome treat."

The offer was designed by Airship, working with The Bottle Club and Moët & Chandon.

Airship chief experience officer Andrew Whiteley added: “The hospitality industry faces a number of challenges post-lockdown: consumers are anxious about possible COVID-19 transmission, and about spending money in uncertain times.

“We’ve enjoyed working with Moët & Chandon to deliver on their ambition to help the sector bounce back, and we’re confident this offer will have a high redemption rate, driving traffic into the participating venues over the summer.”