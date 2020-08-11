Tito's appoints international commercial manager in line with global expansion

Fifth Generation, owner of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, has appointed Alex Borbolla as international commercial manager.

Based in Miami and reporting to John McDonnell, Tito’s managing director, Borbolla will manage sales and marketing strategies with Tito’s distributors in Latin America/Caribbean, Europe/Middle East, Asia/Pacific, and global duty free.

Borbolla began his career in the global beverage industry in 1992, working with Seagram Spirits and Wine Group in the Caribbean and Latin America.

He then joined Jose Cuervo International where he led the company’s portfolio of tequila and rum brands and managed distributor relationships in key markets in the Americas and Asia.

“Alex has an impressive 25-year track record in the international drinks industry, managing and building iconic brands such as Chivas Regal, Absolut, Jose Cuervo and 1800 Tequila,” said McDonnell.

“As Tito’s continues to excite consumers across the globe, Alex’s experience in sales, marketing, and distribution strategies in developed and developing international markets will be invaluable in positioning Tito’s for future growth and success. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”