Vegans just wanna have fun in new Licor 43 ad campaign

Spanish liqueur brand Licor 43 has launched a digital ad campaign to support a range extension aimed at vegan consumers.

Licor 43 Horchata is made from tiger nut milk as opposed to traditional cream and it is therefore suitable for vegans.

The campaign features a variety of conversational straplines, including “I’m so vegan I don’t even call my girlfriend honey”, “Vegans just wanna have fun” and “Smooth like jazz, but cool as funk”.

It will run for five weeks from mid-July in the UK market, using the strapline: “Did I mention I’m vegan?”

Craig Chapman, group marketing manager at UK distributor Cellar Trends, said: “We’ve created this campaign specifically for the UK market and have built in touches of attention-grabbing irony and humour.

“It’s a bit of an unapologetic approach but still communicates the credentials at the core of the brand - the fact it’s dairy-free and nut-free and tastes delicious. And the fact that tiger nuts don’t come from tigers!”

The Vegan Society estimates that there are now at least 600,000 vegans in the UK after the number quadrupled between 2015 and 2019.