Sherry producer Williams & Humbert has launched a 12 Year Old Palo Cortado under its Don Zoilo range.

The new wine now sits alongside the Fino, Amontillado, Oloroso, Cream and Pedro Ximénez in the Don Zoilo series.

All the sherries are aged for at least 12 years, apart from the 9-year-old Fino.

The winery was founded was founded in 1877 by Sir Alexander Williams, an admirer and connoisseur of sherry products, and Arthur Humbert, a specialist in international relations.