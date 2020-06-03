Flor de Caña Rum achieves carbon neutral status

Flor de Caña has achieved carbon neutral certification making it the only spirit in the world to be both officially carbon neutral and Fair Trade.

The certification was undertaken by Carbon Trust, a global leader in measuring and certifying carbon footprints to the internationally-recognised PAS 2060 standard for carbon neutrality.

The standard requires that the entire lifecycle carbon footprint of Flor de Caña is measured and certified, a carbon management plan is in place to reduce emissions and that any remaining emissions are offset.

“The Carbon Trust is delighted to certify Flor de Caña Rum as carbon neutral and we support the work they are doing to secure ongoing reductions in carbon emissions”, said Silvana Centty, senior manager at the Carbon Trust.

The measures taken by Flor de Caña to achieve carbon neutral status includes distilling its rum with 100% renewable energy and planting 50,000 trees annually since 2005.