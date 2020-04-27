Corte Vetusto launches cocktail comp to support UK on-trade

Corte Vetusto has launched a cocktail competition called the Cut Above Challenge to help, inspire and show solidarity to the UK bar industry.

The virtual competition will allow bartenders to not only showcase their talents, but the flavours of Corte Vetuso while also supporting the industry during this period of crisis.

First prize will get £250 as well as the full portfolio of mezcal while second place will receive £100 and one bottle and then third, fourth and fifth will get £50.

Corte Vetusto ‘The Ancient Cut’ is a trio of mesquite smoked mezcals from Oaxaca, Mexico. Since launching in 2017 the independent brand has become the world’s most highly awarded mezcal under owner David Shepherd.

RULES: