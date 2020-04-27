Corte Vetusto launches cocktail comp to support UK on-trade

The virtual competition will allow bartenders to not only showcase their talents, but the flavours of Corte Vetuso while also supporting the industry during this period of crisis.
First prize will get £250 as well as the full portfolio of mezcal while second place will receive £100 and one bottle and then third, fourth and fifth will get £50.
Corte Vetusto ‘The Ancient Cut’ is a trio of mesquite smoked mezcals from Oaxaca, Mexico. Since launching in 2017 the independent brand has become the world’s most highly awarded mezcal under owner David Shepherd.
RULES:
- UK bartenders must create a cocktail with any of the three Corte Vetusto mezcals
- Drink submissions must include why it’s a ‘cut above’
- Corte Vetusto mezcal must be the lead spirit in your drink (100ml miniatures posted on request for recipe development)
- No limitations on the number or type of ingredients (homemade syrups / shrubs / bitters are welcome). This is your chance to showcase your skills and creativity.
- Entries to be DM’d on Instagram @VetustoMezcal or email david@vetustomezcal.com with full ingredients/method/serving suggestion/Cut Above justification
- Entries will be judged by David Shepherd and Eduardo Gomez, director of Tequila & Mezcal Fest, and Josh Linfitt from Propping Up the Bar (ex-Worship Street Whistling Shop)
- Deadline for entries is Thursday 7 May 2020