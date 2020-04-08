Wine Design Awards and Drinks Marketing Challenge 2020 Winners Revealed

08 April, 2020

Drinks International is pleased to announce the winners of our Wine Design Awards and Drinks Marketing Challenge 2020. 

The prestigious Wine Design Awards shine a light on the most attractive, innovative, exciting and eye-catching  label designs in the world. An expert panel of experienced designers chose the winners from a broad range of wines.

The trophy and medal winners really stand out in a wall of wine on retailers' shelves and help drive consumer trial, which is crucial in the competitive wine category. 

The Drinks Marketing Challenge honours the best campaigns across a number of different platforms. The winners displayed great creativity and ingenuity in order to deliver impactful marketing campaigns and drive sales. 

