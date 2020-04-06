Domaine de la Commaraine invests in Côte de Nuits

Domaine de la Commaraine has announced the purchase of 5,8 ac of vineyards in the Côte de Nuits to supplement the 9,3 ac of its Clos in Pommard Premier Cru.

The wine from this Clos has been renowned worldwide for centuries and was a favourite of the American president Thomas Jefferson during his visit to the château in 1787.

Jean Luc Vitoux, director of the domaine, said: “Our objective is to be present in the finest vineyards of Burgundy to make world-class wines and rebuild the historic estate which formerly covered ten hectares.



“For this reason, we are looking to acquire outstanding parcels located on fine terroirs in order to pursue our vision, both in terms of vines and wines. This investment strategy is part of our continuous enhancement approach, demanding the highest standards, and an approach firmly focused on organic and biodynamic methods.”