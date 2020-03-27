Asia's 50 Best Bars goes online due to COVID-19 spread

Asia’s 50 Best Bars has decided to replace its on-site awards ceremony, originally due to take place in Singapore on 14 May, with a digital countdown.

The fifth edition of the annual list will be unveiled on 14 May, beginning at 7pm Singapore time.

The decision to cancel the on-site ceremony is due to the travel restrictions put in place by numerous countries and the recent control measures by the Singapore government regarding gatherings, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Mark Sansom, content editor for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, said: “We still believe it is important to recognise the brilliant bars on this year’s list, bring the community together and to maintain some vital optimism and positivity in such difficult times.

“We hope that the list will provide inspiration for guests as the bars sector prepares to recover and bars themselves reopen.”