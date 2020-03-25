denomination coronavirus

Brands expert encourages on-trade support through COVID-19

25 March, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Denomination strategy director Mariella Menato believes looking after members of the on-trade is an important step for brands to take during the Coronavirus crisis.

Menato also put a focus on understanding the needs of the growing number of people working from home in order to grow a brand’s off trade success.

“With the growing uncertainty and disruption being felt across global markets, there is increasingly little that a brand can do to stimulate their on-trade performance, without risking being seen to undermine the advice of the World Health Organisation,” said Menato.

“Appealing to our sense of community, with a desire to support those independent producers, bar-owners and bartenders facing real economic strife, is an authentic approach, but it’s a line we must tread with care and caution.

“In every action we take as an industry, we must be sure that we are putting people (our team-members, our communities and, ultimately, our consumers) first. There will be inevitable short-term struggles, but the values we demonstrate when challenged will be remembered after the storm passes – for better or worse.

“If your brand is struggling in the on-trade, you need to double down on your off-trade focus and capitalise on the access that digital platforms give you to the growing number of consumers who are staying at home.

“Ultimately, you need a clear understanding of your consumers’ worlds, where you fit into them and how you can make them better. Communicating that value with an engaging personality that maintains a relevant dialogue, plus having distinctive visual equities that drive recognition across often-restrictive media applications, can keep you a step ahead.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Denomination, covid-19




Comment

Philip Duff

Duff Said: Awash with rum

As the weather gets bleak Philip Duff turns to the warming notes of rum for comfort. But there are currently several elements unsettling the category

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter