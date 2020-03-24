Hyslop: Chivas Extra 13 a huge leap for scotch

Chivas director of blending Sandy Hyslop said the company had anticipated changes to the scotch whisky laws allowing for the launch of Chivas Extra 13 in March.

Earlier this month the Pernod Ricard brand launched Chivas Extra 13 collection, a range of four 13 year old whiskies finished in oloroso sherry, rum, American rye and tequila barrels.

In 2019 the Scotch Whisky Association relaxed the regulations surrounding secondary ageing allowing for the use of tequila barrels, which Chivas taken advantage of.

“We have long anticipated the innovations and trends the Whisky Technical File amendment will lead to and together with the Chivas Extra 13 collection we have lots of exciting product innovations in the works,” said Hyslop.

“We had already been experimenting prior to the regulations changing and were very well placed to produce this fantastic new range.

“The new options in cask finishing give us even more flexibility to craft new flavour profiles and to satisfy growing consumer demand to experience something new. The change will allow us to meet their needs faster and will allow us to expand the category and open it up to new audiences.

“At Chivas we have been experimenting within this creative space for a while now and the Chivas Extra 13 collection represents a huge leap forward in this territory as we continue to open up the world of scotch whisky.”

The testing notes of the four new whiskies are described by Hyslop as:

Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask: the selective oloroso sherry cask maturation delivers a richer finish, with hints of sweet ripe pears in syrup, vanilla caramel, cinnamon sweets and almonds.

Chivas Extra 13 Rum Cask: the selective rum cask finish delivers a sweet finish with rich flavours of juicy orange, sweet apricot jam and honey offset by warm and spicy cinnamon flavours.

Chivas Extra 13 American Rye Cask: the selective American rye cask finish delivers an exceptionally smooth and mellow finish, with flavours of sweet and juicy orange and creamy milk chocolate.